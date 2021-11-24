Posted: Nov 24, 2021 8:47 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 8:47 AM

Tom Davis

Christmas is in the air in Downtown Bartlesville!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce reminded listeners that Christmas in the Ville kicks off Friday, December 3, at 5:30pm with the food trucks, the tot train and the carriage rides.

The lighting ceremony for the big tree and the park is set for 6pm at the Chamber Depot at 201 SW Keeler in Bartlesville and at which time the ice rink will officially open for skaters.