Bartlesville Public Schools

Posted: Nov 23, 2021

Nominate a BPS Teacher for Kindness in the Classroom

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) looks for nominations for its Kindness in the Classroom campaign.

If you feel grateful for a Bartlesville Public Schools teacher, you can submit their name to the campaign. They could receive recognition for their extraordinary acts of kindness and $200 for their classroom.

You can nominate a teacher, or two, today. Nomination forms can be completed here.


