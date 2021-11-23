News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 10:17 AM
Nominate a BPS Teacher for Kindness in the Classroom
Garrett Giles
Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) looks for nominations for its Kindness in the Classroom campaign.
If you feel grateful for a Bartlesville Public Schools teacher, you can submit their name to the campaign. They could receive recognition for their extraordinary acts of kindness and $200 for their classroom.
You can nominate a teacher, or two, today. Nomination forms can be completed here.
