Posted: Nov 22, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, we learned that the State Department of Health’s website is still down. Therefore, the number of COVID-19 cases remains unknown at this time across the State. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts explains what has been going on and says they hope to have the problem resolved shortly.

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse is trying to determine what to do when she begins sending out tax bills at the beginning of December.

Until the website went down two weeks ago, COVID-19 cases had been going down across the state.