Posted: Nov 22, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech receives a $500 sponsorship from Bartlesville Rotary Club.

The funds will be used for Tri County Tech's FIRST Robotics program. Receiving this sponsorship was Pre-Engineering Instructor Kendall Baker, and Computer Repair and Networking Instructor Jeanette Slater. Baker says this scholarship will help pay for registration to upcoming competitions and for parts to build the team's robot.

To learn more about the FIRST Robotic program, click here.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech