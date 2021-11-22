Posted: Nov 22, 2021 1:04 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates BancFirst for embracing the convenience and efficiencies of modern technology.

BancFirst recently open the first Live Video Teller and ATM in Bartlesville at 3600 Price Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion was held by the Chamber on site shortly after.

While using the Live Video Teller, simply touch the screen to speak to a live BancFirst Teller. The teller will assist with virtually any transaction you can do in person.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce