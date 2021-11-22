Posted: Nov 22, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School's (BHS) Interact Club helps a fellow student and his family after they lose everything to a house fire.

BHS Speech and Debate Coach Trey Cabler says they were at a tournament with the family's eldest son on Friday when he got a phone call about the news. Cabler says they immediately made plans to help them out. He says seeing his student going through a tough time is like watching family going through a tough time because his students are his family.

The Interact Club collected items in the circle drive of BHS from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Cabler says they collected clothes, cash and checks, non-perishable food, toys and much more. He says they will still take items if you have anything to give. Approximately $4,500 in monetary donations was raised for the family.

You can reach out to Cabler via email at cablertc@bps-ok.org. Cabler says you can text him as well at 918.440.5973. He says anything and everything helps.