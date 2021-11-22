Posted: Nov 22, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville will offer a free residential yard debris collection the week of Dec. 6-10.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry expalined how the process works:

During this special collection week only residents may place their leaves, grass, lawn clippings and other yard debris at the curb in bags on their normal trash collection day for collection by Solid Waste Department crews.

The collection is for the following items only:

Leaves

Grass

Lawn clippings

Limbs and branches if cut in lengths no longer than four feet and bundled (may not exceed 50 pounds)

During the week of Dec. 6-10, yard debris bags will not require yard waste stickers and clear or colored bags are allowed. The collection is for private residences only; no commercial collections will be made.

There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for the collection. Yard debris will only be collected once, on your normal collection day of the week. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached. Residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 918.338.4130.

City Clerk Jason Munninger announced that --yet again--the city of Bartlesville set a new sales tax collection record. This month compared to last November, the city was $263,000 over that mark or and increase of 14%. This puts Bartlesville at $1.7 million over budgetary expectations for the year.