Posted: Nov 20, 2021 1:03 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2021 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School students are looking to help a classmate in need.

According to Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier, a high school freshman student's house burnt down recently and the Interact Club at BHS is asking anyone and everyone for help. He says the group is asking for donations of food, money or anything that could help the student's family.

BHS Interact will collect these items at the Bartlesville High School circle drive, 1700 Hillcrest Drive, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday.