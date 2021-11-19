Posted: Nov 19, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) releases a book just in time for your holiday shopping.

BPSF Director Blair Ellis says "Goodnight Bartlesville" is a children's book featuring unique landmarks around the community. Ellis says the Price Tower, Woolaroc, the Kidde Park, and the Bartlesville Civic Ballet are some of the highlights in the book. She says they wanted to boost a sense of pride in the Bartlesville community, especially with our young people.

The pages were illustrated by Bartlesville Public School art teachers and students. Ellis says they put the pictures together with a poem similar to the one found in "Goodnight Moon." She says 100-percent of the proceeds from the book will support BPSF programming.

Below is a list of illustrators and contributors for the book:

----

Sandra, Aguilera, Madison Middle School Art Teacher

Lea Burke, Bartlesville High School Art Teacher

Julie Dowell, Wilson Elementary Art Teacher

Steven Graham, Kane Elementary Art Teacher

Julie Giovannetti, Bartlesville High School Art Teacher

Dana Lyle, Wayside Elementary Art Teacher

Evan Mitchell, Bartlesville High School Art Teacher

Allison Pryor, Bartlesville High School Art Student

Erinn Rakes, Jane Phillips Art Teacher

Audrie Rathman, Bartlesville High School Art Student

Jacquelyn Smith, Ranch Heights Elementary Art Teacher

Jillian Tomlinson, Bartlesville High School Art Student

----

Editor Advisor Joe Williams and Designer Mike Wray had a big part in the book as well. Ellis wrote the book on behalf of BPSF.

The Truity Education Foundation has generously sponsored the book. Ellis says this made it possible for BPSF to use the book as a fundraising opportunity. She says a copy of the book will be delivered to each kindergarten class in Bartlesville.

Ellis says they got this idea from the Norman Public Schools Foundation. She says NPSF was gracious to allow BPSF to put this idea into practice in Bartlesville.

Local shops such as Moxie on Second will be selling "Goodnight Bartlesville." Ellis says you can also purchase books at the Education Service Center at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue in Bartlesville. She says the book costs $12.95 at local vendors and $10 if you buy them at the BPSF office at the ESC.

500 copies of the book have been ordered. Ellis says they are all soft bound books initially. She says they have already been asked to do a hard-back as well.

The book will officially be released to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Ellis says you can pre-order your copy on the BPSF website now.

Ellis says BPSF has received a grant from the Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF) to put together an author and illustrator meet and greet with the public and students. She says they are currently planning for that event now.

BPSF may auction of the original artwork for "Goodnight Bartlesville" at a later date.

You can find more on "Goodnight Bartlesville" at bpsfoundation.com.