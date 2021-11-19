Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 9:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The Board will consider making further amendments and procedures for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties. As they review these policies, COVID-19 case numbers have steadily declined for the past three months across Osage County.

There will be discussion to consider making Charlene Pease a full-time employee. Pease is currently a part-time employee with the Emergency Management. The Board will also sign reports for the months of October and November.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.