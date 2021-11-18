Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Broken Arrow man was arrested on a warrant for an alleged burglary incident that occurred in Bartlesville in September. Tyler Greene appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday where he was charged with a felony count of third degree burglary.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Prairie Heights Avenue the morning of September 21. The victim reported that a work truck was broken into and over $6,500 worth of chainsaws and other power tools were taken. A window on the truck had been shattered.

Surveillance video from earlier that morning shows Greene in the area. The victim said Greene was a former employee who was let go 10 days earlier. It is alleged that Greene was upset about his employment being terminated. Two employees confirmed that it was Greene in the video.

His bond was set at $10,000. Greene is due back in court on December 3.