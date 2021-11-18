Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

A legendary calf and steer roper out of Osage County finally got his due this past weekend, as Jim Snively was inducted into the Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City. Snively, who began roping in the mid 1930s kept at it through the 1960s.

Snively placed in, or won, all the large rodeos in 1942, as that was his best year. Other credits to Snively's name included winning the Cheyenne All-Around in 1949 and being victorious at the Calgary Stamped calf roping in 1951.

Snively's grandson Jimbo accepted the Rodeo Hall of Fame Medallion for his grandfather, who passed away in 1998, was appreciative of the rodeo committee for getting him on the ballot and voting him in.

You can see a large collection of Snively's memorabilia at the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in Pawhuska.

(Photo Courtesy of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.)