Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:36 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 11:36 AM

Ty Loftis

After much deliberation, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has made the decision to grant clemency to Julius Jones, who has been tried and convicted for first degree murder of Paul Howell. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt had this to say on his decision to change his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole:

“ After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commutate Julius Jones' sentence to life inprisonment without the possibility of parole.”