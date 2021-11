Posted: Nov 18, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Fitness Program will be holding a Harvest Moon 5K Race and fun run this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Pawhuska. Pre-registration is on-going and you can also signup at the race beginning at 6:45 a.m.

There will be a live DJ for race participants and for more information, you can call 918-287-5421.