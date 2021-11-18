Posted: Nov 18, 2021 8:54 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 8:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Area History Museum will host a Facebook Live Story Time with Santa Claus.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Santa will read a story and tell kids about his Christmas plans, and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance as well.

The museum is currently handing out snacks for kids to enjoy the event from home. Snacks can be picked up at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

For more information, call 918.338.4290 or email history@cityofbartlesville.org.