Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:30 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2021 2:56 AM

Tom Davis /John Leonard

About 500 people attended a free presentation on COVID-19 early treatments and vaccine efficacy and your consitutional rights when it comes to medical treatment at Memorial Hall in Independence, Kansas Wednesday night.

They came to hear former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and the Chief Medical Advisor for Truth for Healthcare, Dr. Peter McCullough speak on problems with the vaccines.

Kobach told the enthusiastic crowd that government has no constitutional right to mandate vaccines.

In his hour long speech Kobach said legislatures and the President don’t need to re-write the constitution, just re-read it.

Speaking after Kobach, Dr. Peter McCullogh said the vaccines are based on propaganda and that the numbers put the safety of the vaccines in doubt.

The event was presented by Kansans for Health Freedom as information only and with respect to each person's indiviual choice. Assisting with bringing Dr. Peter McCullough and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to Independence was Rick Whitson with Montgomery County Emergency Management and Dr. Michael Bush who has a practice in Bartlesville.

Kris Kobach identified the flaws in the OSHA COVID-19 vaccine federal mandates

THE FULL PRESENTATION