Posted: Nov 17, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) nominates a new candidate to serve on the Board of Trustees.

Out of a handfull of candidates, Chase Allcott, a proprietor of Chick-fil-A Bartlesville, was unanimously nominated on Wednesday to serve on BDA's Board of Trustees. Allcott is an active member of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors. He would have to resign his position on the board in order to join the BDA.

The Bartlesville City Council may or may not ratify Allcott's nomination in an upcoming meeting.