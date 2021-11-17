News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 9:41 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to Oversee New Tax Break Program for Donations to BPS
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to handle donations to the district on their behalf under Oklahoma Senate Bill 1080.
The Equal Opportunity Scholarship program provides tax credits to donors who voluntarily donate funds to support education. The grants can be used by private schools to support low-income families and by public schools for innovation or classroom support.
SB 1080 increases to $50 million the amount of tax credits available for the program, with $25 million for public schools and $25 million for private schools. Additionally, the bill adds transparency by increasing reporting requirements of the private schools’ scholarship granting organizations.
