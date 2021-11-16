Posted: Nov 16, 2021 3:32 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland has been saying that Osage County is getting ready to see an influx of visitors once the movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” gets released. To help with that increase in numbers, Bland has said it is imperative that Pawhuska get a hotel. She recently met with Council members about that very thing.

Bland also talked about a student leadership program that the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce is working to put together. She says this will pair students with business leaders across the county and they will then do a community improvement project.

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Eddie Virden explained that the sheriff's department runs solely off of the one cent sales tax for the majority of their budget. He pointed out that they had been coming up about $900,000 short each year, but since Bland has taken over that has changed.

Martin Scorsese's film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is expected to be out in late 2022.