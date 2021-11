Posted: Nov 16, 2021 3:17 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

A local Tex-Mex restaurant is making a comeback.

Lito's Mexican Restaurant, 2517 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville, will hold a re-opening event on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Open seven days a week, Lito's has daily specials for you to enjoy. You can find those specials on their Facebook page.

DoorDash is available as well.