Posted: Nov 16, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man was arrested on a Washington County warrant and charged with 11 felony counts of second degree burglary. Alex Curtis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where those counts plus one charge of malicious injury to property were brought forward.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were called to the D&B Mini Storage on the 900 block of Taylor Lane to investigate a series of crimes allegedly committed between March 23 and April 6. It is alleged that Curtis cut holes in the walls of 12 different storage units.

One victim reported that the wedding dress of his deceased wife was taken. Items taken from other units were not listed in the report. Another victim noted a cigarette butt on the ground of his unit. This was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for DNA analysis. A positive match was returned for the defendant.

It is believed that Curtis cut a hole in the roof of one unit and then cut holes in the sheet metal siding for the other units to gain entry. All units will need to be repaired. Bond for Curtis was set by the warrant at $75,000. The defendant has several prior arrests for burglary in Tulsa County.