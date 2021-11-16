Posted: Nov 16, 2021 12:19 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A Country Corner Volunteer Fire Department ambulance was involved in a serious crash on Saturday night in Osage County. Following the crash, they now only have one serviceable ambulance and that is their backup from vehicle from nearly 20 years ago. In light of what happened, a representative from the department told the Board of Osage County Commissioners that they are in need of help.

The Board said they were willing to help in any way possible, so they will be back at a future meeting to come to some sort of resolution.