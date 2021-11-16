Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Air Evac Lifeteam 29 out of Claremore teaches Tri County Tech EMT students about the diverse specialty of critical care air transport.

Landing zone specifications, advanced life support, patient packaging, and trauma criteria were among many things these students learned from the flight crew. The Air Evac team was in Bartlesville to talk to the current EMT students at Tri County Tech over the weekend.

To learn more about Tri County Tech's EMT program, click here.

The new EMT class will start in January. Tri County Tech is located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech