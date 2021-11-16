Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center celebrates the completion of a much needed project.

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce was on hand to celebrate the completion of a new storage facility at the Lighthouse as a ribbon cutting ceremony was held.

Lighthouse Director Errol Hada says the completion of this project opens the door for other projects. Hada says building the storage facility was an intermediate step that the Lighthouse took so they can be more efficient with what they are doing so they can begin to provide transitional housing in the area. He says they may buy some houses in order to clean up the neighborhood and provide transitional housing to those that graduate out of the Lighthouse program.

Hada says there is a need for affordable, accountable and clean housing in Bartlesville. He says they may pursue transitional housing options full force come the beginning of 2022.

A groundbreaking for the new storage facility at the Lighthouse, 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville, was held on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The building was completed within three weeks of the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new building was completely donor-funded. Hada says the Moore Family made a generous donation of $11,000 to get the project up and running. He says they are grateful for the local donors and family foundations that gave generously to help with the $30,000 needed for the project.

Hada says the 30x40 metal building will include space for lawn and maintenance equipment and tools, processing and storage of donated items, a construction area, and general storage. He says Steve Holt Metal Roofing of Wynona, Oklahoma, built the structure.

If you wish to give monetary donations, clothing, or other items to donate, contact the Lighthouse Outreach Center at 918.336.9029, or go online.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce