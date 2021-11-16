Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:12 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

There will be a Christmas lighting decoration contest in Pawhuska this year and you can enter at the Chamber Office or at Help Works Inc. Why Knot. This is a contest that is open to all citizens in Pawhuska.

Forms must be received by Friday, December 10th and judging will take place the following Monday and Tuesday. Awards for the top three contestants will be announced on Thursday, December 16th. It is free to enter and for more information, call 918-287-1588.