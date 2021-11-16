Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to enjoy this year's Fantasyland of Lights!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Bill Reilly and Pam Crwaford from Bartlesville's Daybreak Rotary announced that beginning November 20, Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland for you to drive through..Bu you can get a head start with the Fantasyland of Lights on Foot on Friday, November 19, with a walking tour through the park to enjoy the lights at our own pace.

You'll be able to drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station as the red & green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side. Join us this Christmas season, & experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions.

Donations are appreciated: $10 for Adults

Support Fantasy Land of Lights

Thanks to the support of the Bartlesville community, Fantasy Land of Lights continues to grow each year. Your generous donations are used for the continuation, repair, & improvement of Fantasy Land. Once the expenses are paid, the rest of your generous donations go to support educational scholarships for students in the Washington County area.

Funding Scholarships

Rotary Bartlesville Daybreak Club awards two $5,000 scholarships every year to high school seniors enrolling in college.

We also have the privilege of helping two non-traditional adult students every year with a $500 scholarship matched by Rogers State University.

Thank you!

Not only do your donations support one of Bartlesville’s favorite Christmas traditions, thanks to your generosity, four students receive much-needed support in furthering their education. Thank you!

Ways to Give

If you would like to make a donation to support Fantasy Land of Lights and education in the Bartlesvillle community, stop by Johnstone Park November 20 - December 30. We will have volunteers collecting donations at the Gingerbread House as you enter and exit the park.