Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 9:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey releases its November sales tax report.

According to City Manager Kevin Trease, Dewey collected over $99,400 in sales tax. Trease says sales tax is up 8-percent compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the City of Dewey's use tax came in a little over $16,000.