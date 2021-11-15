Posted: Nov 15, 2021 5:42 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 5:54 PM

Tom Davis

The number of COVID-19 cases have leveled off near the bottom at all Bartlesbville Public Schools--for now. That was the finding presented at Monday nights's Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting by the BPS Pandemic Response Committee Chair Granger Meador.

As of November 11, 2021, there was 1 staff quarantine, 2 staff isolations, 11 student isolations and 16 studen quaratines.

The Bartlesville Board of Education later voted to designate LaDonna Chancellor as the future Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the district. Chancellor has been the principal at Bartlesville High School since 2012 and in the summer of 2022 will transition to the new position.

The board also approved the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to accept qualifying donations pursuant to the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act (68 O.S. section 2357.206), which went int effect November 1, 2021 as outlined by BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis.

The Bartlesville High School FFA Chapter was recognized for their great work onthe national stage recently at the National FFA Convention for the Bartlesville FFA.

Bartlesville FFA was recognized as a National 3-Star chapter, which is the most prestigious recognition the National FFA awards to FFA chapters and was only given to approximately 350 chapters out of the almost 9,000 FFA chapters in the United States.

The Bartlesville Agricultural Communications team placed 3rd in the nation at the 2021 National FFA Convention. Team members include Mia Merciez, Adysen Grindle, Haley King, and Matt Fries.

Matt Fries was also recognized as the 5th high individual overall in the nation for his Agricultural Communications quizzes and web design practicum.