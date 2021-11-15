Posted: Nov 15, 2021 3:27 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 3:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is the biggest county in the state and yet it has the smallest courthouse. Jeff Raley, who runs a law firm out of Oklahoma City and is a Pawhuska native, has been trying to renovate the Osage County Courthouse for several years, but hasn't had public support when bringing it to a vote, as previous proposals would raise taxes on Osage County residents.

At Monday's Board meeting, he proposed using the use tax to pay for the courthouse annex, which wouldn't raise taxes on Osage County citizens. Previous estimates on how much the annex may cost had ranged anywhere from 15 to 20 million dollars. With fewer amenities, added in that has decreased to 10 million dollars.

District Attorney Mike Fisher goes on to talk about what the new annex and courthouse would be used for.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden goes on to talk about how dangerous it is now when suspects in the jail get transported to the courthouse.

Virden also discussed the potential in which a victim could get revenge on his attacker and the possibility of someone being able to help the suspect escape from the courthouse.

After a lengthy discussion, The Board agreed it would be best for Raley and his group to draw up some designs that they could present at a future meeting.