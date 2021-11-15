Posted: Nov 15, 2021 12:14 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Caney Police arrest a man for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to a new release, officers with the Caney Police Department stopped 25-year-old Joseph Armitage at Taylor and Wood Street in Caney, Kansas, just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday for a traffic violation. Police discovered Armitage had been drinking.

Armitage was arrested for driving while suspended, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of marijuana, using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, and criminal possession of weapon by a felon.

Armitage was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The recommended charges and case have been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney for final review and charging.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.