Posted: Nov 15, 2021 11:29 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 11:30 AM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was sentenced on Friday after being convicted at trial on two counts of child neglect, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Kendall Burnett will serve a 10-year sentence on the first charge, a 15-year sentence on the second charge, a 15-year sentence on the third charge and a one-year county jail sentence that has been credited for time served. All of these sentences will be served consecutively. The bail jumping count was also punished with four years in the Department of Corrections.

Burnett will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. Burnett was originally arrested in February 2020 for multiple charges pertaining to child sexual abuse. However, charges were dismissed and then re-filed in July 2020. A Washington County Jury found Burnett guilty on all four charges in October.

Co-defendant Ashley Burnett still has pending litigation for her alleged involvement in the incident. She is set for a court appearance on December 1.