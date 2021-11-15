Posted: Nov 15, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 10:52 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard from County Assessor Chandee Hawk at Monday morning’s meeting. Hawk said there was an issue with incorrect addresses being printed on tax statements for some Nowata residents.

The documents were sent out on November 10. Hawk said errant addresses are being listed on streets that do not exist. Hawk says the county cannot afford to send out new documents. She addresses the situation further.

This issue will not affect any tax bills for residents. Hawk also says the issue is getting resolved at the moment. While the exact cause of the error is unknown, it is possible the issue was caused by a new computer program.