Posted: Nov 14, 2021 2:05 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2021 4:43 PM

Tom Davis

GCRWC President Mayri Hebert announced that awards were presented at 2 recent conventions. Green Country Republican Women’s Club (GCRWC) again won the top National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) Diamond Award for 2020-2021 and several Oklahoma Federation of Republican Women (OKFRW) Awards for 2020-2021.

The NFRW and OKFRW strive to strengthen the powerful network of conservative women. Our primary role is Republican voter education. We hold candidate forums, voter registration drives, walk door-to-door, address mailers, make phone calls and pitch-in wherever needed. The goal of each club is to help the party in electing qualified Republicans to office, communicate important news and share information that will educate the community and promote Republican values.

But we are also community volunteers – more so in non-election years. We work in our communities through different NFRW/OKFRW programs such as Literacy and Caring for America. Clubs can choose to do their own community outreach services – such as gathering donations for food banks, tutoring and donations of books to libraries and schools, Military and Veterans support, senior living outreach and other activities.

Every two years at the two seperate Biennial Conventions, the NFRW/OKFRW present awards to recognize and honor excellence at the national, state and club levels. GCRWC has again been recognized and won the following awards:

The Club Achievement Awards are presented to clubs that demonstrate excellence in membership development, campaign activities, community relations, programs and club functions.

The Caring for America Awards are presented to states and clubs that demonstrate excellence in community service and outreach.

The Campaign Volunteer Awards are presented to states and clubs that demonstrate excellence in donating volunteer time to the benefit of the Republican Party, Republican candidates, NFRW and OKFRW.

The Membership Incentive Awards are presented to states and clubs that demonstrate excellence in the area of membership development.

The Rising Star Awards The “Rising Star” recognition award originated in celebration of our Oklahoma Centennial. This award is intended to recognize a member with a recent active leadership role in the local Club and to acknowledge a member for her efforts of a super job and show special appreciation for her accomplishments.