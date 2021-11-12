Posted: Nov 12, 2021 1:14 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

As part of its continued mission of bringing high quality music and cultural experiences for all ages, the Board of Directors of OKM Music announced that Isabel Zielenski has assumed the Director of Marketing and Public Relations position, effective immediately.

OKM’s previous Director of Marketing, Wyatt Gerth, although having a short time at OKM Music loved his time with the organization. OKM Music is excited to announce that Gerth is not leaving rather he is transitioning from the Director of Marketing to serving on the Board of Directors and will continue to help with the strategic marketing planning for OKM Music. Gerth has been given more responsibilities that are extensive at Tri County Tech where he teaches creative marketing communication. OKM Music is excited to continue its community partnership with Tri County Tech and wishes Gerth all the best in his new responsibilities.

Gerth stated, “I’m excited about my replacement, Isabel Zielenski, as she was one of the best graphic design students that I taught at Tri County Tech.”

Isabel Zielenski was born and raised in Bartlesville and attended the Bartlesville High School where she was captain of the soccer team. During high school, Zielenski attended the Marketing and Communications program at Tri County Tech where she became a DECA member and officer as well as a 2x DECA State Champion. After graduating, Zielenski furthered her academic and athletic career at Ava Maria University. Prior to taking her position at OKM Music, Zielenski was a Digital Marketing Specialist with Catholic.Org.

Zielenski is honored to be OKM’s new Director of Marketing and Public Relations. She will be responsible for OKM’s graphic designs, social media strategy, publicizing and promoting OKM’s growth as an art and educational organization for Bartlesville and beyond.

“I love music and marketing and I am excited that this position at OKM gives me the opportunity to combine the two things I enjoy the most. I am also thrilled to be working for an organization which has been at the heart of my hometown and continues to bring the community closer through the arts.” Zielenski said.