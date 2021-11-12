Posted: Nov 12, 2021 12:40 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The government announced on Friday that a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September and the number of open jobs sat at 10.4 million to begin October. This is a sign that Americans are switching jobs for better pay, starting their own business or continuing to struggle with the effects of the pandemic.

Senior U.S. Economist with Capital Economics, Michael Pearce talks about what has became known as, “The Great Resignation.”

“The decision by millions of Americans to leave their jobs shows the increasing confidence workers have in securing better-paying jobs elsewhere.”

Industries that were hit the hardest in September included the arts, entertainment, recreation, education, along with state and local government, this according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.