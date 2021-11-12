Posted: Nov 12, 2021 11:05 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The 2021 Wonderland of Lights returns to Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve this year on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The grounds will be covered with more than 750,000 lights each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December 19th. All buildings will be open during this time.

The main drive through campus will be reversed; much like it was last year to get the best view possible. Wagon rides, hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies will be for sale in addition to admission to the park.