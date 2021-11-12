Posted: Nov 12, 2021 6:51 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 6:52 AM

Tom Davis

Hank Hamilton has been named the new market president of Regent Bank in Bartlesville.

Hamilton had been with the bank since the launch of the Bartlesville branch in 2020, focusing on mortgage and business lending in the Bartlesville market as well as business development. Hamilton is well known in the local community, and he was the former President of Central National Bank in Bartlesville.

“I am truly both blessed and excited to be back in a very active role in Bartlesville banking,” Hamilton said. “I stepped out of banking for a couple of years, but when recruited to work for Regent Bank, it was a no brainer. Regent is a faith based organization and the work environment is like none other that I have ever experienced. If there is a better place to work or bank, I have not seen it yet.”

Hamilton has been employed in the banking business for 45 years. He and his wife, Virginia, make their home near Dewey where they are engaged in a small cattle operation. They have 3 sons and are active in the First Baptist Church in Dewey.

Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata, OK, and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 12 years ago. The bank has grown to six locations in Oklahoma and Missouri including Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and Nowata as well as Springfield, MO. Regent recently launched Regent Mortgage and Regent Insurance, and it has nearly $1 billion in total assets.

Regent specializes in combining state-of-the-art, online mobile banking tools with a personalized approach, so customers get to know their banker by name. Regent Bank is an SBA preferred lender and serves specialty banking niches such as tribal nations, nonprofit organizations, Hispanic-owned businesses, and healthcare professionals.

Regent has won many awards including the ABA’s Central United States Community Bank of the Year, the AIB’s Extraordinary Banking Award, Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in 2018 and 2019, and it was honored by Oklahoma Magazine and Tulsa World as one of the Best of the Best Banks in Oklahoma. Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender.