Posted: Nov 12, 2021 6:02 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 6:23 AM

Tom Davis

The 8th annual Bartlesville Kiwanis Holiday Wreaths & More event was nicely attended Thursday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn. The ballroom was adorned with a display of custom creations entered by 32 local non-profit organizations.

Kiwanis President Karen Wilson said all entries, many featuring the Fairytale Christmas theme, were sold by silent auction. The silent auction concluded at the Finale Party last night. All proceeds from the sale of their respective entries went to the participating non-profit organizations.

All entries competed for cash prizes in the People’s Choice contest. OKM Music took 1st place and Martha's Task took 2nd. The winners were chosen based upon votes cast by party goers and those earlier online.

Martha's Task was the Grand Marshal's Choice winner as selected by Ron Adams, the Kiwanais Christmas Parade 2021 Grand Marshal.

A reminder that the Bartlesville Kiwanis "Fairytale Christmas Parade" is Saturday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Bartlesville.