Posted: Nov 11, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Early absentee voting will take place inside the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska for the scheduled elections in 2022. The only problem with that is the fact that there is no internet connection in that building and Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau tells District One Commissioner Randall Jones that could be a problem.

The first election of 2022 will be a Primary for a Board of Education seat in the first week of February.