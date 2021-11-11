Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Barnsdall Schools

Posted: Nov 11, 2021

Barnsdall Schools Celebrates Veterans Day

Ty Loftis

Many communities celebrated Veterans Day on Thursday and the same can be said for those attending Barnsdall Elementary School. The Barnsdall Elementary Leadership Squad started the day with a message for their fellow students and here is what two of the members had to say.

 

The Barnsdall junior high and high school choir presented a program later in the day at the gymnasium.


