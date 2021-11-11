News
Barnsdall Schools
Barnsdall Schools Celebrates Veterans Day
Ty Loftis
Many communities celebrated Veterans Day on Thursday and the same can be said for those attending Barnsdall Elementary School. The Barnsdall Elementary Leadership Squad started the day with a message for their fellow students and here is what two of the members had to say.
The Barnsdall junior high and high school choir presented a program later in the day at the gymnasium.
