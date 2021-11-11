Posted: Nov 11, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

An architect business in Bartlesville receives a prestigious honor.

Ambler Architects in Bartlesville received the Business in the Arts Award during the 44th Oklahoma Governor's Arts Awards.

Tower Center at Unity Square (pictured below), a site for many concerts, outdoor gatherings, picnics and more in downtown Bartlesville, is one project that Ambler Architects is well-known for designing for the City of Bartlesville. The green space officially opened in Bartlesville in 2020.

The occasion was held on the Fourth Floor Rotunda in the State Capitol Building in Oklahoma City. A reception followed. Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Arts Council gave out the honors.