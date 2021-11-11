Posted: Nov 11, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey installs 4-way stops along Choctaw Street in an effort to slow down traffic.

According to Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea, three new 4-way stop intersections have been installed along Choctaw at Grove Street, Second Street and Fifth Street. Shea says there were several complaints of drivers speeding on Choctaw. He says the roadway only had one 4-way stop intersection between Ninth and First, creating an eight block area where people may have had a natural tendency to speed.

Chief Shea says families with children live along Choctaw. Shea says these families expressed concern about people going way over the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit. He says installing the new signs is more of a safety issue than anything.

City Manager Kevin Trease directed Dewey Public Works to install the stop signs.