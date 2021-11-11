Posted: Nov 11, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 10:02 AM

Ty Loftis

Two people instrumental in making the Dance Maker Academy what it is today were honored at the State Capitol Building yesterday. Osage members Randy Tinker Smith and Jenna Smith LaViolette received an Art in Education Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council. Randy Tinker Smith recently had the following to say:

“We believe this will open more doors of opportunity for our children and for us to be able to continue telling our Osage story through ballet.”

This award recognizes an individual, organization, school, educator or group for leadership and service in the arts that benefits children’s education. This ballet portrays the story of the Osage people through dance.

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and Broadway Star Kristin Chenoweth were also recognized. Photos of the recognition courtesy of the Osage News can be found at our website, Bartlesvilleradio.com.