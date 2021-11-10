Posted: Nov 10, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for a car theft charge. Mark Thompson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing that felony charge as well as two other drug-related misdemeanors stemming from a different incident.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on July 8. Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane in Bartlesville. A female victim claimed that Thompson took her 2002 Chevy Impala.

The victim believed the car was taken around 1:45 a.m. Around approximately 4 a.m. it had been returned to her residence. The victim claims that Thompson threatened to break all the windows in the vehicle with a crowbar. When officers arrived Thompson was not at the scene.

Bond was set on the warrant at $5,000.