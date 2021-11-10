Posted: Nov 10, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is closer to acquiring new used vehicles.

A lease purchase agreement between American Heritage Bank and the Washington County Board of Commissioners was unanimously approved this week. WCSO Undersheriff Jon Copeland told the Commissioners this would be for four total patrol vehicles. He said the vehicles are already outfitted.

As far as the loan, Copeland says the total price will remain the same. Copeland says lettering and stripping the vehicles will be the only additional charges they will incur. He says the used vehicles already have cages, consoles, emergency lighting equipment and sirens pre-installed. The vehicles will be ready to go once the WCSO has them lettered and striped.

Copeland said acquiring vehicles has been a challenge for many. He said WCSO ordered several vehicles at the beginning of the year, but they did not receive them until late-July and August. Those vehicles have been at the outfitters, and approximately two of those vehicles could be ready for use by the end of the week.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he spoke with Sheriff Scott Owen last Friday. Dunlap said there is an urgent need for these vehicles. He said the plan fits perfectly within Washington County's budget, which is why he moved for approval of the lease purchase agreement.

The item was approved on a 2-0 vote.