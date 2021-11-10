Posted: Nov 10, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

A fun evening filled with Bartlesville’s own local talent in a thrilling competition to raise money for the Lowe Family Young Scholars, Pack the Backpacks and other Bartlesville non – profit organizations!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Shelly Davidson and Michael Secora invited everyone to get a ticket for this family-friendly event at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Contestants were selected this spring through an audition process and now, they are ready to put on the show!

Each attendee will receive 5 votes at event registration. You can purchase additional votes for $1.00 each, before, during and after the show. There is no limit on the amount of voting tickets you can purchase. Cash is preferred, credit cards are also accepted. Make sure to arrive early to get an opportunity to double your votes!

Acts will compete for the local non- profit of their choice and the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and people’s choice will receive 33% of their votes as a donation.

Event will be held in the Community Hall. Seating is General Admission. Doors will open at 6:15 PM.

Tickets are now on sale, $25.00 each a the BCC box office.