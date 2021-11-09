Posted: Nov 09, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation donates equipment to the Copan Fire Department.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff says Project Tribute Foundation donated 19 medical kits – one to each volunteer firefighter with the Copan Fire Department – on Monday night. He says the kits were purchased from RECON Medical thanks to a generous donation from Guns of Glory in Dewey.

Beckloff says the "stop the bleed kits" will help Copan Fire when they respond to an emergency scene in the field. He says the kits come with gauze, shears, tourniquets, and more.

To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation or to make a donation, visit projecttribute.com.