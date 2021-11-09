Posted: Nov 09, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

BHS Theatre presents The Patient by Agatha Christie. This thirty-minute, one-act is a tense thriller in which a woman has been hospitalized after seemingly falling from her balcony.

Show times are November 18th, 19th, and 20th at 7:00 pm in room A-001. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets cost $5 in advance or $10 at the door, cash only.

Tickets can be purchased from the cast and crew of The Patient or Mrs. Roddy. Reserve tickets at will call by emailing Mrs. Roddy at roddyaj@bps-ok.org. Seating is limited.