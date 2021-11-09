Posted: Nov 09, 2021 9:06 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

Martha's Task will be hosting our annual holiday Open House this week!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Executive Director Laura Walton everyone to shop at Martha's Task from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday,Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

Walton says they will have fabulous merchandise for sale, delicious refreshments and door prizes!! Every purchase made benefits Martha's Task clients and programs.

Martha's Task is a training and work program for homeless and disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville, Oklahoma area.

At Martha's Task, trained and talented seamstresses support themselves by selling their professionally handmade gift items through our unique gift store. These women retain 100% of every sale. We serve women willing to stitch together the fabric of their talents and creative energies to sew up new possibilities!