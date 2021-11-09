Posted: Nov 09, 2021 8:41 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Katie Zaun with Bartlesville Regional United Way reported they are at 70% for our annual campaign and they need your help to make our goal this year. By making our goal of $2.3 million, BRUW can fully fund over 30 programs from 14 partner agencies for the year.

Katie reminds that the money stays local and helps those in our community that need it the most.

According to Zaun, retiree contributions are coming and and they are a big source of funding. Betsy Barnes is the Retiree Chair. Gifts from retired ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 are matched by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66.

Zaun said letters were sent out in September, so if you didn’t receive one, they would love to add you to the list as these donations make up a good chunk of our annual campaign and every dollar counts, especially since they are matched.

The Bartlesville Regional United Way Holiday Canned Food Drive runs through Giving Tuesday on November 30th. You can donate your canned and non-perishable items to benefit Mary Martha Outreach and Agape Mission. Drop off at our office Monday-Thursday from 8:30am-4:30pm at 415 E Silas Street in downtown Bartlesville